Army set to detonate entire U.S. stockpile of bomb-making chemicals at Iowa plant
The controlled detonation of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information.
MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning, warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.
“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.
Officials on Tuesday warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air while also seeking to assure them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume.
Associated Press
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