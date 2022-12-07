 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief

Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth.

December 7, 2022 - 4:45 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.

Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.

These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go for just $2,000. Restaurants can order fryers and have them delivered in a couple of weeks.

