 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Attack suspect intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi

Suspect said he would also break her kneecaps if he found her uncooperative. Paul Pelosi, meanwhile, faces 'a long recovery,' after being attacked

By

National News

November 1, 2022 - 3:06 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, left, and her husband Paul Pelosi. Paul Pelosi faces a long recovery after an intruder attacked him with a hammer on Oct. 28 in their San Francisco home. (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi was hoping to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home Friday and intended to kidnap her and break her kneecaps, prosecutors said Monday in filing federal charges against him.

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed federal assault and kidnapping charges against David DePape, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

Court papers offer the most detailed narrative to date of what authorities say happened.

Related
October 28, 2022
January 28, 2019
January 3, 2019
September 4, 2018
Most Popular