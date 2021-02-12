Menu Search Log in

Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US

The first asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases will be allowed in the U.S. on Feb. 19. They plan to start processing up to 300 people a day.

February 12, 2021 - 1:36 PM

MATAMOROS, TAMAULIPAS -- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019: Migrants from Central America and Mexico await the outcome of their U.S. immigration court cases in a tent encampment near the Gateway International Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Oct. 1, 2019. The stranded migrants seeking political asylum remain in Mexico under Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced plans for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed.

The first of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers in Mexico with active cases will be allowed in the United States on Feb. 19, authorities said. They plan to start slowly with two border crossings each processing up to 300 people a day and a third crossing taking fewer. Administration officials declined to name them out of fear they may encourage a rush of people to those locations.

The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in “ Remain in Mexico,” officially called “Migrant Protection Protocols,” since it was introduced in January 2019.

