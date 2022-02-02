 | Wed, Feb 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths

President Joe Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half, a new goal as part of a 25-year plan to end cancer as we know it.

By

National News

February 2, 2022 - 9:30 AM

U.S President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% — a new goal for the “moonshot” initiative against the disease that was announced in 2016 when he was vice president.

Biden has set a 25-year timeline for achieving that goal, part of his broader effort to end cancer as we know it, according to senior administration officials who previewed Wednesday’s announcement on the condition of anonymity.

The issue is deeply personal for Biden: He lost his elder son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

Related
January 8, 2021
October 21, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 23, 2020
Most Popular