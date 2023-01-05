 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Biden announces new migrant restrictions

“Do not, do not just show up at the border,” Biden said Thursday. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

By

National News

January 5, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Blaidimar, 8, from Venezuela with another migrant, warm themselves with burning trash over a log on the banks of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on Dec. 21, 2022, as migrants stand in line for the opportunity to ask for asylum on the U.S. side of the border. Photo by Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S.

Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.

“Do not, do not just show up at the border,” Biden said Thursday. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

Related
September 23, 2021
September 22, 2021
March 25, 2021
March 17, 2021
Most Popular