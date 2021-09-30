 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Biden banks on bipartisanship

President woos Republicans at Congressional baseball game, a century-old tradition.

September 30, 2021 - 11:07 AM

President Joe Biden visits the Republican dugout during the the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The annual bipartisan game was first played in 1909. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden went to Wednesday night’s congressional baseball game in Washington, as he seeks to find enough congressional support to pass his economic agenda, keep the government open and prevent a default on U.S. debt.

Biden headed to the charity game at Nationals Park after meeting Wednesday afternoon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, amid a struggle to forge a compromise agreement between the Democratic Party’s progressive and moderate wings.

The president handed out Dove ice cream bars printed with the presidential seal to ballplayers from both the GOP and Democratic teams.

