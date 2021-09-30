Biden banks on bipartisanship

President Joe Biden went to Wednesday night’s congressional baseball game in Washington, as he seeks to find enough congressional support to pass his economic agenda, keep the government open and prevent a default on U.S. debt.

Biden headed to the charity game at Nationals Park after meeting Wednesday afternoon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, amid a struggle to forge a compromise agreement between the Democratic Party’s progressive and moderate wings.

The president handed out Dove ice cream bars printed with the presidential seal to ballplayers from both the GOP and Democratic teams.