 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biden charts course for recovery

In historic State of the Union speech to Congress, President Joe Biden introduces "Madam Vice President and Madam Speaker" in recognition of VP Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi. The president outlined his plans to help the country recover from the pandemic.

By

National News

April 29, 2021 - 10:00 AM

President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden closed out his first 100 days urging a pandemic-fatigued nation to remain vigilant, but also underscoring how far it has come since he moved into the White House: lockdowns are lifting, the economic outlook is brightening, a big stimulus package put money in people’s pockets and created landmark improvements to the social safety net.

Now comes the most challenging part: using that honeymoon period as a springboard for the rest of a costly, contentious agenda that Biden vows would heal the nation and restore America’s place as a global leader. Many critics have deep reservations about those plans.

In his first address to a joint session of a masked and socially distant Congress on Wednesday, Biden laid out the course he will chart to overcome them.

Related
January 8, 2021
November 7, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 3, 2020
Most Popular