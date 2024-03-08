 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Biden delivers feisty State of the Union

President Joe Biden laid out his case for a second term, firing political shots at his likely GOP challenger Donald Trump.

National News

March 8, 2024 - 3:44 PM

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Shawn Thew/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union speech Thursday night, lacing into GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution” and for jeopardizing freedom at home and abroad.

I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while. And when you get to my age certain things become clearer than ever before.

President Joe Biden deadpanned

Reveling in the political moment, Biden fired multiple broadsides at “my predecessor” without ever mentioning Trump by name — 13 times in all — raising his voice repeatedly as he worked to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.

