 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biden digs in for a deal on $3.5T plan

President Joe Biden will attempt to win over two Democratic senators whose support is needed for a $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

By

National News

September 29, 2021 - 10:04 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting but with signs of progress, President Joe Biden will hunker down at the White House to try to strike a deal and win over two holdout Democratic senators whose support is needed for his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul.

With Republicans solidly opposed and no Democratic votes to spare, Biden canceled a Wednesday trip to Chicago that was to focus on COVID-19 vaccinations so he could dig in for another day of intense negotiations with lawmakers ahead of crucial votes.

The stakes are as high as ever as Biden and his party try to accomplish a giant legislative lift, promising a vast rewrite of the nation’s balance sheet with an oh-so-slim majority in Congress. His idea is to essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and use that money to expand government health care, education and other programs — an impact that would be felt across countless American lives.

Related
September 28, 2021
February 2, 2021
February 1, 2021
February 26, 2020
Most Popular