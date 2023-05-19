 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Biden endorses F-16 training; Zelenskyy travels to Japan

President Joe Biden endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy traveled to Japan for the G7 meeting.

May 19, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Media delegates watch Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Arab League Summit in Jeddah on May 19, 2023. Zelensky accused some Arab leaders of ignoring the horrors of Russia's invasion of his country during a speech today at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia. Photo by (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed plans to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he huddled with leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies on plans to toughen punishments on Russia for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

The Group of Seven leaders were convening in Hiroshima, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to join them on on Sunday in his farthest trip from his country since the war began in February of last year.

The leaders heard for the first time of Biden’s backing of training Ukrainian pilots on advanced fighter jets, as a precursor to sending the jets to Ukraine.

