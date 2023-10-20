Biden: ‘His name is Wadea’

After using a prime-time speech Thursday night to condemn antisemitic and Islamophobic violence in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden spoke to the father of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old boy of Plainfield, Ill., stabbed to death in a hate crime attack against the Muslim boy and his mother.

In a statement following the national address, the White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke to Al-Fayoume’s father and uncle and “expressed their deepest condolences” to the family and “their prayers that Wadea’s mother, Hannan Shahin, makes a full recovery.”

Biden and his wife also expressed “their commitment to keep speaking out against anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim hate and violence,” the White House statement said.