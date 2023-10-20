 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Biden: ‘His name is Wadea’

President Biden's prime-time address about conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine included comments about the killing of a 6-year-old boy in Illinois. He was and his mother were stabbed by what authorities said was a hate crime attack against the Muslim family.

National News

October 20, 2023 - 3:59 PM

On Oct. 15, 2023, Iman Negrete places two teddy bears outside the Plainfield Township home where police say landlord Joseph Czuba, 71, allegedly stabbed 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume to death and seriously injured his mother, Hanaan Shahin, a day earlier because they were Muslim. According to the Will County sheriff's office, Czuba was upset about the ongoing conflict involving Hamas and Israel. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

After using a prime-time speech Thursday night to condemn antisemitic and Islamophobic violence in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden spoke to the father of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old boy of Plainfield, Ill., stabbed to death in a hate crime attack against the Muslim boy and his mother.

In a statement following the national address, the White House said Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke to Al-Fayoume’s father and uncle and “expressed their deepest condolences” to the family and “their prayers that Wadea’s mother, Hannan Shahin, makes a full recovery.”

Biden and his wife also expressed “their commitment to keep speaking out against anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim hate and violence,” the White House statement said.

