Biden pardons marijuana convicts

National News

October 6, 2022 - 5:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

Biden said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

