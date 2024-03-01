 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Biden signs short-term spending bill

The short-term spending measure keeps federal agencies operating through March 8 and March 22. A partial government shutdown would have started Sunday.

March 1, 2024

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a short-term spending measure that keeps one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22 — officially staving off a partial government shutdown that would have started on Sunday.

The measure gives lawmakers some more time to draft and pass spending measures to keep the federal government operating for the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. Washington has been running on a series of short-term measures because Congress, as it routinely does, had failed to enact full-year spending bills on time.

“This bipartisan agreement prevents a damaging shutdown and allows more time for Congress to work toward full-year funding bills,” Biden said.

