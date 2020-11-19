Menu Search Log in

Biden to bring back pets to the White House

President-elect has two German shepherds, Champ and Major. Three-year-old Major will become the first shelter animal to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

By

National News

November 19, 2020 - 9:32 AM

President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Champ. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Of the more than 500 million Americans who’ve ever lived, fewer than four dozen have ascended to the presidency.

It’s hard to relate to a group that exclusive. But pets that dig up the Rose Garden, chew tassled loafers in the West Wing, and have accidents under the Resolute Desk are the great equalizer: There are more Americans who live with animal friends — around 66%, studies show — than those who don’t.

“Pets humanize presidential figures who seem remote,” said Andrew Hager, historian-in-residence at the Presidential Pet Museum, formerly in Williamsburg, Va., now awaiting a new home. “Seeing the most powerful person in the free world romping on the floor with a dog looks so much more like you or I — a very different image than a person in a suit behind a podium.”

