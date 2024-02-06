Biden to Congress: ‘Show some spine’ to keep border deal on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to “show some spine” and stand up to Donald Trump even as a Senate deal on border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid was rapidly collapsing.

The Democratic president has engaged for months with Senate leaders to form a bipartisan plan that pairs policies intended to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, as well as tens of billions of dollars more for Israel, other U.S. allies in Asia, the U.S. immigration system and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine. But within days of an agreement being reached, Senate Republicans have backed away from the package, stranding Biden with no clear way to advance aid for Ukraine through Congress.

“If the bill fails, I want to be absolutely clear about something, the American people are going to know why it failed. I’ll be taking this issue to the country,” Biden said, adding that Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee is to blame.