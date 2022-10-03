 | Mon, Oct 03, 2022
Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey storm damage

The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line.

October 3, 2022 - 3:15 PM

A flooded road is seen during the passage of hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on Sunday. Fiona left a general blackout and rivers overflowing. (Jose Rodriguez/AFP/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit.

Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico’s southern and western regions, continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water.

