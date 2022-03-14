 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Biden weighs trip to Europe

President Joe Biden is considering traveling to Europe to talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

March 14, 2022 - 3:03 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden announces sanctions against Russia, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington, DC. The White House called Russia's deployment of troops into two pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine the beginnings of an invasion. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The White House is weighing the possibility of President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations.

The prospective trip is yet to be finalized. One possible destination for the meetings would be Brussels, which is the headquarters for NATO, one of the officials said Monday. Another official said the White House was looking at Biden visiting NATO headquarters on March 24, with other potential stops in Europe.

All of the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as none was allowed to comment publicly.

