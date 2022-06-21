 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Biden will consider a gas tax holiday

President Biden said he is considering a federal gasoline tax holiday to save consumers as much as 18 cents a gallon amid skyrocketing fuel costs.

June 21, 2022 - 2:27 PM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

