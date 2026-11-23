Big farm loans, purchases way down
A gloomy outlook on the agriculture economy could be making farmers and bankers more cautious about borrowing and lending.
Farmers across the central U.S. are borrowing less money than last year.
While there is still steady demand for yearly loans, some lenders report that the amounts farmers asked for between July and September were lower than usual, according to the latest quarterly surveys from multiple Federal Reserve Banks in the region.
Economists say many farmers are avoiding large purchases, such as machinery or buildings, this year. Joe Mahon, regional outreach director at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said it’s a reflection of tighter incomes and higher interest rates.
Tadeo Sandoval, Harvest Public Media
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