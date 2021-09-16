 | Thu, Sep 16, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress the FBI turned a blind eye to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of women.

By

National News

September 16, 2021 - 9:35 AM

US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Loeb Saul/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women. 

Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “enough is enough” as she and three other U.S. gymnasts spoke in stark emotional terms about the lasting toll Nassar’s crimes have taken on their lives. In response, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was “deeply and profoundly sorry” for delays in Nassar’s prosecution and the pain it caused. 

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion — widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time — said she “can imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here in front of you.” She declared herself a survivor of sexual abuse. 

Related
October 14, 2019
August 16, 2019
August 12, 2019
August 18, 2018
Most Popular