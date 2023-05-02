 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Bodies identified in Oklahoma

A woman positively identified four of the seven bodies found on a property in rural Oklahoma Tuesday. The bodies were found near Henryetta, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

May 2, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Henryetta, Oklahoma

A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three grandchildren were among the seven people found dead at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.

Janette Mayo, 59, of Westville, Oklahoma, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her late Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said Monday that the state medical examiner would have to confirm the identities of the victims, but “we believe that we have found the persons.” He said Monday that the bodies were believed to include those of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, along with Jesse McFadden, the felon authorities had said the teens were traveling with.

