 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
Boeing to be arraigned over pair of Max jet crashes

In a brief filed Wednesday, lawyers for the families accused Boeing of committing “the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history.”

National News

January 26, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Lawyers for the Boeing Company walk from the federal court building after the arraignment hearing of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.

In a brief filed Wednesday, lawyers for the families accused Boeing of committing “the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history.” The family members were never consulted before Boeing cut a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of fraud. Up to a dozen or so people from several countries are expected to testify about how the loss of loved ones has affected them.

Boeing on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the charge.

