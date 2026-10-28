Bolsonaro flees to the U.S.

Flávio Bolsonaro's arrival in Miami comes as he faces a money-laundering investigation following his defeat in Brazil's presidential election.
Flávio Bolsonaro lost Sunday’s presidential election in Brazil to the incumbent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro and his family were allowed entry into the United States over the objection of Brazilian authorities who are investigating Bolsonaro for a host of crimes, including money laundering through an online gambling scheme. Photo by Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
by Associated Press
Published: October 28, 2026
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Flávio Bolsonaro’s arrival in Miami comes as he faces a money-laundering investigation following his defeat in Brazil’s presidential election.

MIAMI (AP) — Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family arrived in Miami on Wednesday, fleeing his country after Brazilian authorities canceled his passports as part of a money-laundering investigation.

Bolsonaro, a right-wing senator, lost Sunday’s presidential vote to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by an estimated 4.4 million votes.

Bolsonaro is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest for attempting a coup following his 2022 election loss to Lula.

Associated Press

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