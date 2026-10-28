Bolsonaro flees to the U.S.
Flávio Bolsonaro’s arrival in Miami comes as he faces a money-laundering investigation following his defeat in Brazil’s presidential election.
MIAMI (AP) — Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family arrived in Miami on Wednesday, fleeing his country after Brazilian authorities canceled his passports as part of a money-laundering investigation.
Bolsonaro, a right-wing senator, lost Sunday’s presidential vote to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by an estimated 4.4 million votes.
Bolsonaro is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest for attempting a coup following his 2022 election loss to Lula.
Associated Press
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