 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
Bomb threats lead to lockdowns at several state capitols

Several state capitols received bomb threats on Wednesday morning. No evidence of explosives were found after brief evacuations or lockdowns.

January 3, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Multiple state capitols received bomb threats Wednesday morning that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives was found.

The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.

