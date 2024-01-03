Bomb threats lead to lockdowns at several state capitols

Multiple state capitols received bomb threats Wednesday morning that led to brief evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of explosives was found.
The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.
Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.
