 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Boosters must target COVID variants

The FDA told COVID-19 vaccine makers that booster shots for the fall must add protection against newer omicron variants.

By

National News

June 30, 2022 - 1:59 PM

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for countries to immunize their most vulnerable populations, including health workers and people over 60. Photo by TNS

U.S. regulators told COVID-19 vaccine makers Thursday that any booster shots tweaked for the fall will have to add protection against the newest omicron relatives.

The Food and Drug Administration said the original vaccines would be used for anyone still getting their first series of shots. But with immunity waning and the super-contagious omicron family of variants getting better at dodging protection, the FDA decided boosters intended for fall needed an update.

The recipe: Combination shots that add protection against the omicron relatives named BA.4 and BA.5 to the original vaccine. Those mutants together now account for just over half of new U.S. infections.

Related
June 2, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 5, 2022
March 23, 2022
Most Popular