Boy’s parents charged in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school were charged with involuntary manslaughter Friday as a prosecutor described chilling moments that day when a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a person bleeding and the words “help me” at the boy’s desk.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the parents committed “egregious” acts, including buying a gun and making it available to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when they were summoned to the school Tuesday and confronted with the drawing.

School officials told James and Jennifer Crumbley to get their 15-year-old into counseling, McDonald said.