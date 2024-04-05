 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Congressional Republicans dispute funding Baltimore bridge repairs

As much as $200 million in cargo moves through Baltimore’s port per day, and it's the leading hub for importing and exporting vehicles.

By

National News

April 5, 2024 - 2:58 PM

A collapsed section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on the Patapsco River on April 2, 2024. A week ago the container ship Dali hit a structural pier causing a subsequent collapse. Some Congressional Republicans are now disputing whether they should foot the bill for its repairs. Photo by (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was expected to get a firsthand look Friday at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as cranes, ships and diving crews work to reopen one of the nation’s main shipping lanes.

Biden was to receive updates from the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers. Eight workers — all immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it was hit by a huge cargo ship and collapsed in the middle of the night of March 26. Two men were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered.

The president planned to meet with the families of the victims.

Officials have established a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in clearing debris. The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to open a limited-access channel for barge container ships and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment by the end of this month and to restore normal capacity to Baltimore’s port by May 31, the White House says.

