Bud Light brewer confident it can win back US drinkers

But sales are still down after backlash

October 31, 2023 - 3:49 PM

US sales of Bud Light are creeping back after a backlash to a marketing campaign. Photo by flickr

Anheuser-Busch InBev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales in the third quarter, in a sign of continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer.

The world’s largest brewer and parent company of Bud Light said its revenue climbed 5% to $15.6 billion for the July-September period. That was in line with Wall Street’s estimates, according to analysts polled by FactSet. But revenue in the United States tumbled 13.5%.

Bud Light sales plunged in early April amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light also angered supporters of transgender rights who felt it abandoned Mulvaney.

