 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Caldor Fire closing in on Lake Tahoe resort

Burning since Aug. 14, the fire has grown to almost 150,000 up in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

August 27, 2021 - 3:28 PM

South Lake Tahoe is covered with smoke and ash from the Caldor fire. Officials have advised residents to stay inside with doors and windows shut to avoid the worst effects of the hazardous air. Many have already left. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn.

The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from next week to Sept. 8, but even that estimate was tenuous.

“I think that’s going to be assessed on a day-by-day basis,” said Keith Wade, a spokesman for the incident management team.

