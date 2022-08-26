 | Fri, Aug 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

California bans sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035

The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035 is likely to reshape the U.S. auto market.

By

National News

August 26, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Electric car drivers charge their vehicles at a Tesla Supercharger in Fountain Valley, Calif, in March. ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER/JEFF GRITCHEN/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world’s most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.

The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035 is likely to reshape the U.S. auto market, which gets 10% of its sales from the nation’s most populous state.

But such a radical transformation in what people drive will also require at least 15 times more vehicle chargers statewide, a more robust energy grid and vehicles that people of all income levels can afford.

Related
June 15, 2022
August 6, 2021
July 30, 2021
December 14, 2020
Most Popular