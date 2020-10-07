Menu Search Log in

California fires shatter records, test resolve

More acres of California land has been burned in wildfires in 2020 than in any other year in recorded history. With the fire season expected to last several more months, the state has lost more than 4 million acres to fire.

By

National News

October 7, 2020 - 9:57 AM

The Glass Fire in Napa County burns on a mountainside with the Beckstoffer Vinyards in the foreground Sept. 28 in St. Helena, Calif. Photo by Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With months still to go in California’s fire season, the state has already shattered records for the amount of land scorched in a single year — more than 4 million acres to date, with one blaze alone surpassing the 1 million-acre mark. Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

Beyond their size, how do the scope and devastation of this year’s fires compare to previous wildfire seasons in California? Here are some comparisons:

4 MILLION ACRES

Related
October 2, 2020
January 10, 2019
August 8, 2018
August 1, 2018
Trending