 | Wed, Sep 15, 2021
California Gov. Newsom crushes recall effort

California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to victory in a Republican-led recall election Tuesday. The recall turned on Newsom's approach to the pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates, and Democrats cheered the outcome as evidence voters approve of their strategy.

By

National News

September 15, 2021 - 10:10 AM

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. Photo by (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite warnings the race would be close, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decisively defeated efforts to kick him out of office, a win the Democrat cast as an endorsement of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his party’s liberal values. 

California has one of the nation’s highest vaccination rates and one of its lowest rates of new virus cases. 

Newsom cruised to victory in the recall election Tuesday, boosted by healthy turnout among an overwhelmingly Democratic electorate, ensuring the nation’s most populous state will remain a laboratory for progressive policies. 

