California wildfire looking ‘a lot better’

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year.

Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean.

Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning structures near Foresthill.