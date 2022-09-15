 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
California wildfire looking ‘a lot better’

Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco were “looking a whole heck of a lot better,” according to fire spokesman Scott McLean.

September 15, 2022 - 3:52 PM

Travis Thane, U.S. Department of Agriculture division chief, takes video of a tanker after it dropped retardant on the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year.

Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning structures near Foresthill.

