Capitol officials blocked request for National Guard before riot

WASHINGTON (TNS) — U.S. Capitol police were denied pre-authorization for National Guard support two days before the violent insurrection that overwhelmed their defenses and threatened lawmakers, according to written testimony in a House briefing on security failures in the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The 1,200-person Capitol Police force was overwhelmed by a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters that outnumbered law enforcement officials who were diverted to other emergencies, under-prepared and not sufficiently armed to repel the attack, acting Capitol security leaders said in their testimony.

They said the then-police chief’s Jan. 4 request for help from other agencies was rejected by a panel including House and Senate sergeants-at-arms and other Capitol officials. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who took over after the attack, said this was one of many failures of the day and said she offered her “sincerest apologies on behalf of the Department.”