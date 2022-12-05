 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
Capsule homebound after lunar pass

“Orion now has its sights set on home,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

By

National News

December 5, 2022 - 5:06 PM

The Artemis III Orion crew capsule being assembled at Kennedy Space Center, Fla. The capsule was launched in November for a three-week test flight, and is scheduled to return to Earth on Sunday. ORLANDO SENTINEL/JOE BURBANK/TNS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

The capsule passed within 80 miles of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.

