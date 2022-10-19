 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Carbon monoxide at school in Kansas City sends 8 to hospital

The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered life-threatening issues, Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said.

October 19, 2022 - 4:40 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said.

Emergency responders went to the school after several students reporting feeling ill. Firefighters found “extremely high” levels of the lethal gas inside the building, Walker said.

