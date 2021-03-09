Menu Search Log in

CDC issues new guidelines on vaccinations

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing, according to new guidelines.

March 9, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Heartland Meadows resident Barbara White is the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Friday. Courtesy photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

