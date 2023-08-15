 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Charity helps with Maui search

A humanitarian aid ministry is helping search for mementos and other items that might have survived the fires.

August 15, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, airlifted 17 tons of emergency relief equipment, tools, and some volunteers Tuesday to help after the deadly wildfires on Maui.

Volunteers with the North Carolina-based ministry plan to help search for mementos and other items that might have survived the fires, the group said in a news release.

Its disaster-response specialists have been in Hawaii since Thursday, conducting assessments and coordinating with local authorities and church partners, the group said.

