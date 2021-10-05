 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Charter fishing for red snapper reopening

Recreational fishers still have plenty of fish in the gulf ready for harvesting. Nearly a quarter of the catch target remains in the Gulf of Mexico for anglers to target.

October 5, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With nearly 24% of the for-hire recreational red snapper catch target still in the Gulf of Mexico, charter vessels can take anglers to try to catch the fish in federal waters from Oct. 15 until Nov. 6, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. 

For-hire boats with federal reef fish permits caught nearly 2.2 million pounds of red snapper from June 1 to Aug. 3, NOAA Fisheries said. But landings data indicate that 670,000 pounds of the catch target remain, the agency said in a news release Thursday. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday that this applies to trips in federal waters on vessels with the federal permit. State charter vessels without that permit may only fish in state waters during an open state season, the department said Monday.

