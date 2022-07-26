 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Choco Taco sorrow: Summer treat is discontinued

The Choco Taco is a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell and filled with fudge-swirled ice cream that is then dipped in chocolate and peanuts.

By

National News

July 26, 2022 - 3:39 PM

Choco Taco, a favored poolside treat for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat.

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” said a Klondike representative in an email. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, continues to sell cones, shakes, and its signature Klondike bar nationwide.

Related
July 26, 2022
May 6, 2022
May 2, 2022
May 9, 2019
Most Popular