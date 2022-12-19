 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Christmas tree demand remains high

By

National News

December 19, 2022 - 5:30 PM

Americans continue to buy Christmas trees this holiday season. Photo by Image by prostooleh on Freepik

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — For all the worries about inflation and the economy, Americans aren’t scrimping on a centerpiece of many celebrations this holiday season: the Christmas tree.

Retailers from Home Depot and Lowes to mom and pop operations raised their prices on trees — but people are still buying them.

Some Christmas tree growers fretted over external factors — high fuel, fertilizer and labor costs — only to rediscover that holiday greenery is largely inflation-proof, even as Americans cut back on retail spending last month.

