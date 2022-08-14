 | Sun, Aug 14, 2022
Church’s sex abuse scandal draws federal investigation

Seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how Southern Baptist leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of its multiple problems related to clergy sex abuse.

The SBC’s Executive Committee has received a subpoena, but no individuals have been subpoenaed at this point, according to the committee’s lawyers.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on our discussions with DOJ,” they said.

