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College suspends fraternity parties

Cornell University has suspended fraternity house parties for the duration of the 2026-27 school year, with a new "zero tolerance" policy for violations, the latest response to the outrage over its handling of a gang rape allegation.

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National News

October 13, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Protesters during a rally to show support for Cornell University student "Jane Doe" at Boston Common on Oct. 8, 2026, in Boston. Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Cornell University suspended parties at fraternity houses until next year and is giving state police a role in investigating reports of sexual assault on campus in the school’s latest response to outrage over its handling of a gang rape allegation.

The measures announced Tuesday by Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff include a suspension of all parties and social events at Interfraternity Council houses through the end of the 2026-27 academic year and a new “zero tolerance” policy for violations that would result in the immediate emergency suspension of a…

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