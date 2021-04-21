 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Columbus police fatally shoots Black teen

A knife-wielding Black teenager girl was fatally shot within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd's killing. A series of recent high-profile shootings have led to clashes between communities and the police.

By

National News

April 21, 2021 - 9:12 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of a knife-wielding Black teenage girl by police in Columbus, Ohio, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing outrage by some in the community over the continued police use of lethal force.

Officials with the Columbus Division of Police released footage of the shooting Tuesday night just hours after it happened, a departure from protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes.

The 10-second clip begins with the officer getting out of his car at a house where police had been dispatched after someone called 911 saying they were being physically threatened, Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said at the news conference. The officer takes a few steps toward a group of people in the driveway when the girl starts swinging a knife wildly at another girl or woman, who falls backward. The officer shouts several times to get down.

