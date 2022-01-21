 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Company busted for hauling legal weed across Kansas is now suing the feds

An armored car company used by legal marijuana dispensaries filed a lawsuit against the federal government, saying their vehicles were targeted for traffic stops in order to seize cash it was transporting.

January 21, 2022 - 3:22 PM

An armored car company used by licensed marijuana dispensaries in Missouri and other states is suing the federal government, claiming law enforcement agents have illegally seized dispensary cash the company was transporting.

The federal lawsuit, filed in California last week by Empyreal Logistics, comes after a sheriff’s deputy in Dickinson County, Kansas, stopped one of Empyreal’s vehicles last year on Interstate 70 for an unspecified traffic violation and seized nearly $166,000 in cash it was transporting from marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Missouri, to a credit union in Colorado.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas subsequently filed a civil forfeiture action against Empyreal, arguing the seized cash was traceable to sales that violated the federal Controlled Substances Act. (Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug under the act.) That case is pending.

