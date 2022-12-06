 | Tue, Dec 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Congress honors law enforcement who defended Capitol

In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”

By

National News

December 6, 2022 - 3:42 PM

From left to right: Former DC Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn attend a hearing of the House Select Committee. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “heroes” as she opened the ceremony in the the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election.

In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”

Related
July 23, 2021
July 1, 2021
March 16, 2021
January 8, 2021
Most Popular