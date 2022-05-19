 | Fri, May 20, 2022
Congress OKs latest $40B for Ukraine

The Senate gave final approval for a $40 billion package for military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies in the face of Russia's invasion.

May 19, 2022 - 3:42 PM

This aerial view shows a destroyed residential area in the village of Moshchun, northwest of Kyiv, on April 20, 2022, as more than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations says. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies on Thursday as both parties rallied behind America’s latest, and quite possibly not last, financial salvo against Russia’s invasion.

The 86-11 vote gave final congressional approval to the package, three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version and after a lone Republican opponent delayed Senate passage for a week. Every voting Democrat and all but 11 Republicans — including many of the chamber’s supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda — backed the measure.

“I applaud the Congress for sending a clear bipartisan message to the world that the people of the United States stand together with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and freedom,” Biden said in a written statement afterward.

