Congress seals deal on COVID relief package

Congress is expected to vote today on $900 billion pandemic relief package, which will include $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans.

December 21, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY. Photo by (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of Washington gridlock, Congress is set to act on a $900 billion pandemic relief package, finally delivering long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The relief package, agreed to on Sunday and expected to draw votes in Congress on Monday, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

House and Senate leaders planned votes for Monday, but the measure was still being finalized. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year. 

