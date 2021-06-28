 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Congress unites behind #FreeBritney

Pop star's plight hits note with people of all stripes

Supporters of Britney Spears rally as a hearing on the singer's conservatorship case takes place in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — At times, Congress can seem hopelessly divided. But there is one issue uniting members from both parties and chambers. Just days before the Fourth of July, Americans of all political stripes are coming together for the cause of liberty: #FreeBritney.

Following a mental health crisis in 2008, pop star Britney Spears has lived under the strict confines of a conservatorship that gives her father, Jamie Spears, almost plenary control over her personal life and massive fortune. Last week, the singer petitioned a California court to end the conservatorship, telling Judge Brenda Penny, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” she said. “I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

